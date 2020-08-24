COVID-19 Latest: Travis County Sees 177 New Cases And Four Deaths Over The Weekend

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Aug. 24. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Travis County sees 177 cases over the weekend and four deaths

Austin Public Health reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County over the weekend — 81 on Saturday and 96 on Sunday. Four more deaths were reported, bringing the county’s death total to 357.

As of Sunday evening, there were 172 people hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell). On Saturday, there were 184.

There were 37 new COVID-19 hospital admissions reported in the region over the weekend — 19 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions is now 22.9, the lowest since June 15.

Local officials worry about the coronavirus overwhelming hospitals, so they’re keeping an eye on that number and adjusting restrictions based on it.

Even though that average is below 40, Austin Public Health said the area is staying in stage 4 of its risk-based guidelines, the second-highest level, for now. The health authority has said the area could move to stage 3, which would mean fewer restrictions, if the average went below 40. But that move also depends on other factors, like doubling time and ICU and ventilator capacity.

Texas State University starts in-person classes today

In-person classes at Texas State University in San Marcos start today for the first time since the pandemic began.

Classes that are meeting in person are limited to no more than 50% of a room's maximum occupancy. There's also assigned seats and attendance tracking to make sure that students are properly distanced. Every night custodial services is supposed to spray classrooms with a hospital-grade sanitizer.

Last week, University President Denise Trauth sent an email to students acknowledging the uptick in cases at universities across the country. Many of these schools, like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Michigan State University, have had to stop in-person classes temporarily within just a week of reopening.

