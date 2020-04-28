COVID-19 Live Updates: Alamo Drafthouse Won't Open Theaters Friday, Austin ISD Opens Outdoor Spaces

By 32 seconds ago
  • Murals adorn closed businesses in downtown Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Murals adorn closed businesses in downtown Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Tuesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Monday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:45 a.m. — Alamo Drafthouse says it won’t open this weekend; Broken Spoke will

Alamo Drafthouse tweeted Monday evening that it won’t be opening its theaters in Texas this weekend, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that movie theaters, restaurants and certain other businesses can reopen starting Friday if they keep occupancy to no more than 25%.

“Opening safely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training,” the company wrote. “This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly.”

Broken Spoke, a restaurant and dance hall on South Lamar in Austin, announced on its Facebook page that it will be opening Friday, following Abbott’s capacity guidelines. Patrons must wear masks, according to the post, and there won’t be bands or dancing for the time being.

Update at 5:45 a.m. — Austin ISD reopens certain outdoor spaces

The Austin Independent School District has reopened its tracks, fields and courts. Tennis courts, football fields, basketball courts and play fields are now accessible, but playgrounds will stay closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

People must still social distance in these spaces, meaning people will need to stay 6 feet away from others, according to AISD.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Gov. Abbott announces phased-in approach to reopening Texas economy

Retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can reopen Friday provided they limit occupancy to no more than 25%, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

Abbott said it was not yet safe for salons, barbershops, bars and gyms to open, but that if the community continues safe-distancing practices to tamp down new COVID-19 cases, those kinds of establishments could be allowed to open in mid-May.

A second phase, that would allow more businesses to open and expand occupancy to 50%, could come as early as May 18. Abbott said the state would first need to see two weeks of data showing there are no flare-ups.

The governor's order supersedes local orders.

Other local coronavirus news from Monday:

  • In just under two hours Monday morning, Catholic Charities of Central Texas received 400 phone calls from people looking for financial assistance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit is one of a handful to get a portion of a $15 million relief fund the Austin City Council approved earlier this month.
  • More than 500 of the 1,800 people who’ve signed up for Austin Public Health’s testing enrollment form met the criteria needed to warrant a COVID-19 test.
  • Capital Metro rides will continue to be free in May.
  • Williamson County launched its online COVID-19 assessment tool.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Gov. Abbott Says Businesses Can Reopen In Phases, Starting Friday

By 15 hours ago
A business on South Congress displays a closed sign during the coronavirus pandemic. Nonessential businesses have been told to close to slow the spread of the disease.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can reopen Friday provided they limit occupancy to no more than 25%, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

At a news conference Monday, Abbott said he was letting his stay-at-home order expire and allowing businesses to reopen in phases.  

Gob. Abbott Dice Que Los Negocios En Texas Pueden Reabrir En Fases A Partir Del Viernes

By 11 hours ago
A business on South Congress displays a closed sign during the coronavirus pandemic. Nonessential businesses have been told to close to slow the spread of the disease.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Read this story in English. 

Las tiendas, restaurantes, cines y centros comerciales de Texas podrán reabrir a partir del viernes siempre y cuando limiten la ocupación a no más del 25%, dijo el lunes el gobernador Greg Abbott.

En una conferencia de prensa el lunes, Abbott dijo que aguardaba a que su orden de quedarse en casa expirara para permitir a los negocios reabrir en fases. 

COVID-19 April 27 Updates: Catholic Charities Inundated With Calls For Aid Money

By Apr 27, 2020
A mural on a business on Sixth Street tells people to stay home and stay safe.
Michael Minasi / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.