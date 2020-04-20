COVID-19 Live Updates: CapMetro Giving Masks To Passengers, More CommUnityCare Testing Sites Set Up

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 8:03 a.m. — Central Texas Food Bank drive-thru starts at 9 a.m.

The Central Texas Food Bank will give out meals today to people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Families will receive about 28 pounds of food, including peanut butter, rice and canned fruit. Boxes also come with hygiene products like toothpaste and deodorant.

The drive-thru event will be at Del Valle High School from 9 a.m. until noon. If you can't make today's food distribution event, the food bank has a map of sites where you can find food in Travis County. You can also call 2-1-1 for help finding food now.

The next food distribution event on the food bank's schedule is at the Toney Burger Center (3200 Jones Rd., Austin) on Thursday, April 30.

Update at 7 a.m. — Capital Metro to offer masks to passengers in need

A member of the community donated 40,000 surgical masks to Capital Metro, a spokesperson for the transit agency said Saturday. Capital Metro will give part of the inventory to its passengers who don’t have face coverings starting Monday.

The City of Austin announced last week that people in public, including those taking public transportation, are required to wear face coverings.

“While most customers and all frontline staff have access to masks, Capital Metro knows that some members of our community do not,” a CapMetro spokesperson said in an email.

The agency is equipping its operations supervisors, train conductors, security officers and temporary cleaning crews with extra masks, which will be available for customers who don’t have access to a face covering.

Update at 7 a.m. — More CommUnityCare drive-thru testing sites established

CommUnityCare announced more drive-up COVID-19 testing locations in eastern Travis County. The group of health centers is offering testing at various locations in this part of the county on a rotating basis Monday through Friday. The rotation began last week with Del Valle on Thursday and Colony Park on Friday.

Here’s an updated schedule for drive-up testing in eastern Travis County:

Monday and Friday: Barbara Jordan Elementary School, 6711 Johnny Morris Rd., Austin. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Manor Senior High School, 14832 FM 973, Manor. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: Del Valle at Southeast Metropolitan Park, 4511 SH-71 W, Del Valle. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment, insurance or payment is needed for CommUnityCare testing. CommUnityCare has also been offering drive-up testing Monday through Saturday at the Hancock Center, 1000 E. 41st St., Ste. 925, Austin.

CommUnityCare’s Del Valle Health Center, which was closed in March, is opening Monday with modified hours. The new hours are Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here’s what happened over the weekend

More protesters at the State Capitol call for Texas to reopen

Protesters gathered at the Capitol on Saturday demanding Texas businesses reopen. The rally was promoted by InfoWars, the Austin-based conspiracy site run by Alex Jones.

A similar protest happened at the governor's mansion on Thursday, and demonstrations have been happening in other cities across the U.S. as well.

Saturday’s protest came a day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced a plan to gradually reopen aspects of the state’s economy, including an order that allows businesses not previously considered essential to offer “retail-to-go” services.

