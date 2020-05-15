COVID-19 Live Updates: Central Texas Food Bank Reschedules Weekend Food Distribution To Sunday

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Thursday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:45 a.m. — Central Texas Food Bank reschedules weekend food distribution to Sunday

The Central Texas Food Bank has been setting up drive-thru emergency food relief distribution sites to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The next distribution will be Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Austin Community College Highland, 6101 Highland Campus Dr.

The event had previously been scheduled for Saturday but was moved to Sunday due to possible inclement weather.

Pre-packed food boxes will be loaded into the trunks of people’s vehicles. CTFB asks people to make room in their trunks before arriving.

Other Central Texas Food Bank drive-thru distribution sites in May are scheduled for:

May 21 at Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Road, Del Valle, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 28 at Toney Burger Stadium, 3200 Jones Road, Austin, from 9 a.m. to noon

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Voters concerned about coronavirus can apply for mail-in ballots while court case proceeds

Voters who don't want to risk exposure to the coronavirus can use mail-in ballots during upcoming elections as a legal battle moves through the courts, the 14th Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a petition with the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging a district court ruling allowing voters to use the disability excuse to cast votes in upcoming elections by mail. He bypassed the appeals court in requesting the high court "compel the early-voting clerks for Dallas, Cameron, El Paso, Harris and Travis Counties to follow Texas law on mail-in ballots."

The appeals court ruled the lower court's decision would stay in place while the case was heard.

Other local coronavirus news from Thursday:

Williamson County residents can now be tested for the coronavirus, even if they do not have symptoms. Residents can sign up for the free testing by making an appointment at wilco.org/coronavirus.

Latinx patients at Central Health's drive-thru testing sites are testing positive for COVID-19 three times more often than non-Latinx patients, the county-backed health agency said Thursday.

Austin Public Health published a chart that provides recommendations on how to stay safe during different stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Numbers out this morning show just over 141,000 Texans filed new unemployment claims last week. That's about 102,000 fewer claims than the week before.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.