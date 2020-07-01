Watch Live: Austin Public Health Says Travis County Could Top 10,000 COVID-19 Cases Today

By 53 minutes ago
  • Demonstrators protested outside the Capitol and governor's mansion Tuesday calling for the reopening of bars.
    Demonstrators protested outside the Capitol and governor's mansion Tuesday calling for the reopening of bars.
    Michael Minasi / KUTX

Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden is urging residents to create new traditions for the Fourth of July this year that involve staying home.

She spoke during a weekly news conference to answer questions about the city's response to COVID-19.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott followed by warning Travis County was expected to reach 10,000 COVID-19 cases today.

Watch the live video below on ATXN1 — or watch ATXN3 to listen in Spanish.

APH reported 558 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County on Tuesday – the second-highest single-day increase in cases to date. The highest increase was reported Sunday, with 636 new cases.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

COVID-19 Latest: Three Walk-Up Testing Sites To Open In Williamson County Next Week

By 3 hours ago
A woman wears a face mask and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, July 1. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Reversing Course, Texas Will Delay Work-Search Requirement For Unemployment Benefits

By Meena Venkataramanan | The Texas Tribune 22 hours ago
The Texas Workforce Commission Building in Austin on March 30, 2020.
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

The Texas Workforce Commission decided Tuesday to postpone reinstating a work-search requirement for out-of-work Texans receiving unemployment benefits.

Texas Teachers Consider Leaving The Classroom Over COVID-19 Fears

By 22 hours ago
Houston Independent School District

For 40 years, Robin Stauffer has taught high school English in seven different school districts in three different states. Most recently, Advanced Placement English in Katy, where she says working with kids has kept her young and lighthearted.