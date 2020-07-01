Watch Live: Austin Public Health Says Travis County Could Top 10,000 COVID-19 Cases Today

Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden is urging residents to create new traditions for the Fourth of July this year that involve staying home.

She spoke during a weekly news conference to answer questions about the city's response to COVID-19.

Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott followed by warning Travis County was expected to reach 10,000 COVID-19 cases today.

Watch the live video below on ATXN1 — or watch ATXN3 to listen in Spanish.

APH reported 558 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County on Tuesday – the second-highest single-day increase in cases to date. The highest increase was reported Sunday, with 636 new cases.

