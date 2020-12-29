The Last Days Of 2020 Will Be Cold, Rainy And Potentially Snowy For Some Central Texans

Central Texans can expect cold weather, rain and potentially snow in the final days of 2020.

The National Weather Service says a cold front is heading to the region Wednesday afternoon, bringing a decent amount of rain. It expects 1 to 3 inches of rain across the eastern Hill Country and along the I-35 and I-37 corridors Wednesday through Thursday. There’s potential for severe storms in Austin, San Marcos and surrounding areas that could produce damaging winds and hail.

Temperatures in the Austin area are forecasted to drop into the 50s on Wednesday afternoon and into the 40s on Thursday.

Parts of the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau — but likely not Austin — could see a mix of rain and snow late Wednesday through Thursday evening. The NWS says the snowfall could range “from a dusting to 2 inches,” and some areas in Val Verde and Edwards counties could see 2 to 4 inches.

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio The National Weather Service forecasts a mix of rain and snow late Wednesday night through early Thursday evening across portions of the Hill Country and Edwards Plateau.

The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing bridges and overpasses on major Austin roads for possible icing, pretreating them with a brine solution to keep ice from sticking.

TxDOT said in a press release that it encourages drivers to follow these guidelines during icy conditions:

Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses. These are the first to freeze.

Reduce your speed. A vehicle needs at least three times more space to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.

Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching crews, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been treated.

Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

Check area weather conditions on radio or television before starting a trip.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday the state is preparing resources, like crews and equipment, for the winter weather and storms expected to impact Texas this week.

"As winter weather and heavy rain make their way across the our state, I urge Texans to be cautious of changing weather conditions and take proactive measures to protect themselves and their loved ones," he said in a press release. "The State of Texas has been working closely with local officials to prepare for these storms, and we will continue to provide the resources needed to keep our communities safe."

Got a tip? Email Marisa Charpentier at mcharpentier@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @marisacharp.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

