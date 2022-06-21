© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

A conversation with athlete and entrepreneur Santia Deck

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published June 21, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Santia Deck.jpeg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Santia Deck, certified personal fitness trainer, former track and field athlete, professional rugby and American football player, author and entrepreneur.

Deck is the first female athlete to own her own she company, Tronus; and the highest paid female American football player in the Women's Football League Association after signing a multimillion deal with the Los Angeles Fames in 2020.

Deck talks about growing up in Houston; signing that huge football deal; starting her own show company; becoming the "Queen of Abs"; and using her platform for change.

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
