A conversation with athlete and entrepreneur Santia Deck

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Santia Deck, certified personal fitness trainer, former track and field athlete, professional rugby and American football player, author and entrepreneur.

Deck is the first female athlete to own her own she company, Tronus; and the highest paid female American football player in the Women's Football League Association after signing a multimillion deal with the Los Angeles Fames in 2020.

Deck talks about growing up in Houston; signing that huge football deal; starting her own show company; becoming the "Queen of Abs"; and using her platform for change.