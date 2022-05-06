Saturday is Election Day. Here's what Central Texans need to know.

If you haven't voted yet in the May elections, Saturday is your last chance. A couple constitutional amendments and a number of local offices and propositions are on the ballot. Austinites, for example, will have the chance to weigh in on marijuana and police tactics.

Here’s what you need to know to vote.

Make sure you’re registered

Go here to verify your registration anywhere in the state.

Polling locations

You must vote at a polling location in the county where you live.

Travis County polling locations are open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a map:

Check wait times at Travis County locations here.

Williamson County polling locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find Election Day voting locations in the county here. Check wait times at each location here.

Hays County polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find a list of Election Day voting locations in the county here. See wait times here.

Don’t forget your ID

Make sure to bring a photo ID. The ID should be up to date or can be expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID and don’t have one, here are some alternatives:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.



Voting by mail?

If you're voting by mail, make sure your county's elections office receives your ballot on or before Election Day. You can mail in your ballot or hand deliver the sealed envelope to your county's elections office. You'll need to show ID if you go in person. The League of Women Voters has put together a guide to voting by mail for Central Texas voters here.

You can check the status of your mail-in ballot on the Texas Secretary of State's website here.

What’s on the ballot?

Travis County voters can type in their information here to see what will be on their ballot.

Williamson County voters can find their sample ballot here.

Hays County voters can view a sample ballot here.

