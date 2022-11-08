© 2022 KUT Public Media

Politics

Election updates: The polls are open, and Travis County voting sites are running smoothly so far

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published November 8, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST
About 20 or 30 people wait in line to vote in a grassy field.
Stone Clemons
/
KUT
Voters line up on the last day of early voting at the South Austin Recreation Center.

It's Election Day and the polls are open. Get in line by 7 p.m. and you'll be able to vote. If you're looking for updates throughout the day and election results this evening, we've got you covered.

Are you looking for a nearby voting place in Travis County? Click here. Are you a Williamson County resident? Click here. Hays County? Click here. In another Texas county? Here you go.

Scroll below for live updates from KUT reporters in the field, the KUT newsroom and updates from the Travis County Clerk's office. Not loading for you? Click here.

KUT Staff
