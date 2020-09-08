COVID-19 Latest: Austin ISD Students Begin Fall Semester Remotely

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, Sept. 8. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin ISD begins semester remotely

​Today is the first day of online classes for students in the Austin Independent School District.

In a detailed plan sent out by superintendent Stephanie Elizalde, virtual learning will continue for four weeks. Schools will slowly build up the number of teachers and staff on campus in September in anticipation of some students returning Oct. 6.

Whenever students come back to school buildings, there will be temperature checks and social distancing. Some high school students will also be able to do a hybrid of in-person and online learning. Parents who want their children to continue virtual learning will still have that option.

Abbott urged to expand health insurance coverage to more Texans

The Texas Medical Association, along with more than 30 other organizations, is urging Gov. Greg Abbott to create a plan to expand health care insurance coverage to more Texans, as the state’s already high uninsured rate has been climbing during the pandemic.

The organizations represent doctors, nurses, patients, hospitals, clinics, long-term care providers and insurance companies. They are all asking Abbott to start planning now to enact policies that will expand comprehensive health care coverage to more Texans – particularly low-income working Texans — many of whom are essential workers.

The groups say Texas has many options for expanding coverage, including drawing down Medicaid expansion dollars that state leaders have refused to use. The groups point out that conservative states like Indiana, Ohio and Utah have actually used those funds to design unique health care coverage plans.

In just the last two months, voters in Oklahoma and Missouri have approved measures to expand Medicaid in their own states. The Texas Medical Association and others say now is the time to make plans because the next legislative session is just six months away.

— Ashley Lopez

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.