COVID-19 Latest: Round Rock ISD Meal Distribution Starts Thursday, AISD Extends Free Produce Program

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, Aug. 19. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Round Rock ISD begins distributing meals Thursday, Austin ISD extends free produce box program

The Round Rock Independent School District will begin giving out meals at some campuses tomorrow as students kick off the school year learning from home.

Families are asked to fill out a form online requesting meal service or bring student documentation during pickup. They’ll be required to pay for breakfast and lunch items if students don’t qualify for free meals.

Meal distributions run Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Austin Independent School District has extended its free produce box program until Oct. 7. Boxes include melons, peppers, carrots and squash.

Children 18 or younger or parents with student documentation can pick up a box today at some AISD campuses, including Anderson High School, Burnet Middle School, Dobie Middle School, and Guerrero Thompson Elementary from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Central Texas Food Bank distributes food boxes Thursday

The Central Texas Food Bank is distributing pre-packed food boxes tomorrow to families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Drivers are reminded to make space in their vehicles before arriving.

The drive-thru event will be at the Nelson Field in South Austin from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For those who are unable to attend, the food bank has a map of places where people can find food now.

San Marcos CISD applies to extend remote learning

The San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted to approve a waiver this week to extend online classes for an additional four weeks after the first four weeks of school.

The waiver will be sent to the Texas Education Agency for consideration. If approved, the district will have the flexibility of keeping classes remote-only if local COVID-19 case numbers don’t improve.

The board says it’s working with the City of San Marcos and the Hays County Health Department to guide a safe transition to on-campus instruction. All students begin virtual learning in the San Marcos school district on Sept. 8.

