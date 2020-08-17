COVID-19 Latest: Travis County Sees 274 New Cases Over The Weekend And 3 More Deaths

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, Aug. 17. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Travis County sees 274 cases over the weekend and three deaths

Austin Public Health reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 in Travis County over the weekend — 138 on Saturday and 136 on Sunday. Three more deaths were reported, bringing the county’s death total to 335.

As of Sunday evening, there were 234 people hospitalized with the virus in the five-county region (Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell). On Saturday, there were 228.

There were 64 new COVID-19 hospital admissions reported in the region over the weekend — 38 on Saturday and 26 on Sunday. The seven-day average of new hospital admissions is now 31.6.

Local officials worry about the coronavirus overwhelming hospitals, so they’re keeping an eye on that number and adjusting restrictions based on it.

Even though that average is below 40, Austin Public Health said the area is staying in stage 4 of its risk-based guidelines, the second-highest level, for now. The health authority has said the area could move to stage 3, which would mean fewer restrictions, if the average went below 40. But that move also depends on other factors, like doubling time and ICU and ventilator capacity.

COVID-19 Dashboards

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.