COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin Public Health Publishes Risk-Based Guidelines For How To Stay Safe

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Thursday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Wednesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:29 a.m. — Austin Public Health publishes risk-based guidelines for how to stay safe during the pandemic

Austin Public Health published a chart that provides recommendations on how to stay safe during different stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines are based on levels of risk on a scale of one, the lowest threat, to five, the highest. APH currently considers Austin and Travis County to be in stage three, which means people should maintain social distancing, wear face coverings and avoid all social gatherings, among other precautions.

Public health officials are hosting a press conference Thursday morning at 10 a.m. to discuss the chart and its recommendations. You can watch the press conference at KUT.org.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

St. Edwards University lays off professors and staff as COVID-19 pandemic causes budget shortfall

St. Edward’s University has announced it is laying off professors, reducing salaries and postponing construction projects because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the St. Edward’s community, President George Martin said the pandemic and the need to cancel in-person classes has led to less revenue and more expenses.

“Reductions in staff were the last things we considered, and desperately wanted to avoid,” Martin wrote. “Unfortunately, there was no other way to balance the budget. Thus, the Fiscal Year 2021 budget includes the reduction of employee positions, effective this month.”

The exact number of layoffs has not been confirmed.

Other local coronavirus news from Wednesday:

UT Health Austin and the Dell Medical School are seeking volunteers to help with contact-tracing efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Texas National Guard will send teams to disinfect nursing homes across the state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced today. Six have already been deployed, with more to follow.

Texas is receiving $63 million in federal coronavirus relief from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Secretary Ben Carson announced.

Sam Biscoe was sworn in Tuesday night as the interim Travis County judge to replace Sarah Eckhardt, who led the county's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Biscoe preceded Eckhardt on the dais, serving as county judge from 1998 to 2014.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.