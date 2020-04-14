COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin-Travis County Confirmed Cases Increase To 856

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Tuesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Monday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 7 a.m. — Austin-Travis County marks largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

Austin-Travis County is reporting 856 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday evening. Eleven people have died from the virus.

That’s up by 82 cases from the day before and up by 354 cases from a week ago. Hays County has reported its first death related to COVID-19 and has 93 confirmed cases. Williamson County is reporting 119 cases — that’s up by 38 cases from a week ago.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Austin and Travis County extend stay-at-home orders

Austin and Travis County extended their stay-at-home orders until May 8. The original orders expired Monday at 11:59 p.m.

Under the extended orders, people over age 10 are now required to wear fabric face coverings when conducting essential work or activities.

Fabric stores are considered essential businesses under the new orders, so they can sell fabric and needed supplies. The stores will have to follow physical distancing requirements and limit the number of people in the store at once to no more than 10.

The extended orders also outline new instructions for people living with someone who is being tested for or has tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone living in the house must isolate until the health authority clears them.

Other local coronavirus news from Monday:

Salvation Army has temporarily closed its downtown shelter after 12 clients tested positive for COVID-19. The nonprofit moved its 187 clients to a city-leased hotel providing emergency housing until at least next week.

Austin Public Health has launched a hotline — called “Helping Austin Restaurants Today” or HART — to answer questions from restaurants in Austin and Travis County about coronavirus issues.

Parking for downtown parks, district parks and neighborhood parks was reduced starting Monday to discourage crowding. Residents can use the PARD parkviewer app to see which parks are affected.

The City of Austin’s Neighborhood Housing and Community Development Department is setting up several pots of money for people seeking help in paying their rent.

Hays County reported its first death related to COVID-19: a woman in her 80s who was living with a relative in Buda.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.