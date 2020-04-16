COVID-19 Live Updates: More Than 1.2 Million Texans Have Applied for Unemployment Benefits

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Thursday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Wednesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 9:51 a.m. — More than 1.2 million Texans have applied for unemployment benefits

New numbers out this morning show about 273,500 Texans filed unemployment claims last week.

That's down by about 41,600 from the week before – but the number of Texans filing for unemployment is still way above normal as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Overall, more than 1.2 million Texans have applied for unemployment benefits in the past month or so.

The Texas Workforce Commission says that's normally the number of claims filed in a year and a half. The TWC has increased its call center and server capacity in response to criticism about its slow response time to applications.

Update at 9:39 a.m. — Food distribution program begins for people experiencing homelessness

A group of city and county officials and nonprofits has started a food distribution program during the coronavirus pandemic for people experiencing homelessness.

The program, called "Eating Apart Together," has a couple of parts. Meal bags with shelf-stable food will be delivered to known camp areas and through existing meal delivery programs.

Those bags are also packed with some health and hygiene products. The city is also contracting for a thousand refrigerated, ready-to-eat meals daily for pick-up downtown and in South Austin starting next week.

“With social distancing, people aren’t sharing food or money out in the community or on street corners,” said David Gomez, program manager for Homeless Services at Integral Care. “Many of the food pantries have closed. And, for those with money, the stores they go to have limited supplies. Now more than ever, it’s important that we make sure our neighbors experiencing homelessness have enough food.”

The city says those interested in helping "add food or people power" to the initiative can reach out to Zack Shlachter at Zack.Shlachter@austintexas.gov.

Read more about the initiative on the city's website.

Update at 4:45 a.m.— UT Austin nursing students translate COVID-19 information into Spanish

Two UT Austin students are translating and distributing COVID-19 health information for Spanish-speaking communities.

Daniel Suárez-Baquero is a doctoral student with UT’s School of Nursing. He’s a licensed nurse in Colombia, but without a U.S. license, he can’t interact with patients here. So he found another way to help.

“There is a lot of information out there in English and Chinese to assist health care providers fighting the spread of the virus, but there are very few resources in Spanish,” Suárez-Baquero said in a UT press release.

He found a handbook on COVID-19 prevention and treatment through Zhejiang University in China that had already been translated into English. Suárez-Baquero and his team recruited Oscar Rocha, a research fellow at UT’s nursing school. In 24 hours, they translated the handbook to Spanish. After editing it, they emailed the translation to hospital and clinic nurse coordinators in Colombia and elsewhere, including Spanish-speaking communities in Austin.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

District judge to expand eligibility for mail-in ballots

A Travis County district court judge said Wednesday he will clarify that voters fearful of contracting COVID-19 will be allowed to use mail-in ballots during elections in July and November.

Under Texas law, only people over 65, people who are in jail and not convicted, people who will be out of the county, and people who are sick or disabled can get a mail-in ballot.

The Texas Democratic Party argued that because people could be exposed to the coronavirus while voting in person, they should be allowed to apply for a mail-in ballot under the “disability” category.

Judge Tim Sulak said he was “inclined” to side with plaintiffs in the case because voters were being put in a situation where they had two bad options.

Attorneys representing state officials said they planned to appeal Sulak’s order once it’s submitted.

Other local coronavirus news from Wednesday:

Central Health says it’s reopening some of the health centers it closed last month and expanding drive-thru testing in East Travis County to ensure people of color aren’t disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

UT Austin officials confirmed that 53 students who traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for spring break now have tested positive for the coronavirus. That number is up from 49 two weeks ago.

Austin Public Health started accepting applications for a $15 million relief fund set up to provide immediate direct services and assistance to vulnerable residents affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Unlike Travis County, Williamson County has not extended its stay-at-home order yet. It’s set to expire April 30.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.