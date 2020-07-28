COVID-19 Latest: Austin Sees Decline In Numbers, But It's Not The Time To Relax, Adler Says

This post has local news on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, July 28. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin-Travis County sees decline in COVID-19 numbers, but we're not in the clear yet, mayor says

Austin-Travis County has seen a decline in coronavirus numbers over the last few days. In a Facebook Live video last night, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Monday's numbers show daily new cases, hospitalizations, as well as ICU and ventilator use, were all down.

Adler says the city and county avoided a spike in cases after the Fourth of July, but that doesn't mean we're in the clear. "You know, you hate, almost, to present numbers going down like this because the last time we had numbers that went down like this, we all relaxed, we started living like the virus wasn't here – and that's all the virus needed to do to jump back and forth between people."

Adler says 20% of total deaths in Austin-Travis County have happened in the last two weeks or so. The infection rate is also still too high, he said, especially among the Latinx community. Adler says if numbers continue to decline, and people continue to wear masks and social distance, the city and county can look at options to further reopen the economy.'

Pop-up coronavirus testing planned for Leander on Wednesday

Leander will have a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at the Leander ISD Don Tew Performing Arts Center on Wednesday.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and offer 500 test slots. People can make an appointment ahead of time to receive a test here.

Central Texas Food Bank to host food distribution drive-thru this week

The food bank is doing another emergency food distribution at the Travis County Expo Center, at 7311 Decker Ln., on Thursday.

People can drive through between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to get a pre-packed box loaded directly into their trunk.

If you are unable to attend, the Central Texas Food Bank has a map on its website of locations where you can find food now.

Families have until Friday to apply for one-time grocery benefit

There’s an important deadline this week for families with children who have lost access to free or discounted school meals because of COVID-19-related school closures.

Those families have until Friday to apply for a one-time benefit of $285 per child to pay for groceries.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, works the same way as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

Families can learn more and apply at HHS.Texas.gov/PEBT.

A future COVID-19 vaccine will be mass-produced at Texas A&M

President Donald Trump announced that a future COVID-19 vaccine will be mass-produced at a Texas A&M facility in College Station.

"I'm proud to announce that HHS has just signed a $265 million contract with the Fujifilm Texas A&M Innovation Center, which is quite the place, to dramatically expand their vaccine manufacturing capacity," the president said Monday.

The effort is part of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's goal to have 300 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine ready by January of next year.

The new federal order calls for mass producing vaccines at the facility through the end of next year. Texas A&M University System’s Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing was originally created in response to the H1N1 influenza outbreak.

