COVID-19 Live Updates: Apply For Austin Rent Assistance By Tonight, Hays County Offers Free Testing

Update at 8:42 a.m. — It's the last day to apply for rental assistance in Austin

Austin tenants have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to apply for one-time emergency rental assistance from the City of Austin.

The $1.2 million fund — for residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic — will be distributed through a lottery system.

Eligibility is limited to households that are at or below 80% of the median family income and who can document both a financial impact by COVID-19 and need of rent relief.

Applicants will not have to submit Social Security numbers to apply for aid, and immigration status will not disqualify someone for help. Residents in need of assistance can apply on the Housing Authority of the City of Austin's website.

Update at 5:20 a.m. — Hays County to host two free testing sites Sunday

Two free COVID-19 testing locations will be in Hays County on Sunday. One will be in Wimberley and the other in Dripping Springs, according to a press release from the county.

The sites are through a partnership with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Texas Army National Guard.

The testing will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. To be tested, people will need to be screened in advance and receive an appointment. The county says it will post the website and phone number for registration on Saturday at 8 a.m on its website and Facebook and Twitter pages.

“The health screening will check for symptoms, including fever/chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and nasal congestion,” Eric Schneider, epidemiologist for the Hays County Local Health Department, said in the release.

Wimberley and Dripping Springs were selected so people on the western side of the county have access to testing, according to the release.

“We have been able to coordinate testing sites up and down the I-35 corridor, in Buda, Kyle and San Marcos,” Hays County Commissioner Walt Smith said. “The one-day testing sites in Dripping Springs and Wimberley will fulfill a need that hasn’t previously been available.”

Gov. Abbott says Texas salons and barbershops can reopen Friday

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons can reopen starting Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced. Gyms, nonessential manufacturers and businesses that work out of office buildings will be allowed to reopen May 18, with certain restrictions.

"Our ability to show we can coexist with COVID-19 depends on ongoing efforts and good hygiene to continue to slow the spread,” he said during a news conference Tuesday.

The order was the latest in the governor's phased approach to reopening the Texas economy during the coronavirus pandemic. His announcement came just four days after the first phase began.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler responded to Abbott’s new order in a statement Tuesday evening. He said the governor should have waited “the necessary 3-4 weeks to count increased infections and hospitalizations before layering on more risk.”

“Austinites: make wise personal choices,” Adler said. “It’s dangerous for many to consider going to a barber, a salon, or a gym.”

Other local coronavirus news from Tuesday:

The Salvation Army's downtown shelter for people experiencing homelessness has reopened after seeing multiple cases of COVID-19 last month.

Despite a promise from the state last month to drastically expand coronavirus testing, health officials in Austin-Travis County say the area is well short of the tests it needs to get a clearer picture of the pandemic's impact.

The City of Austin will be receiving roughly $283 million from the federal government to help local businesses and residents weather the crisis.

