COVID-19 Live Updates: Escott Calls Construction Sites 'Hotspots,' Giving Tuesday Underway

Update at 2:40 p.m. – ACC board extends emergency declaration

The Austin Community College Board voted this week to extend its emergency declaration until Sept. 14. The resolution lets ACC officials continue applying for waivers and providing support needed to teach and learn remotely during the pandemic. That could mean introducing more resources like proctoring and tutoring services.

Since moving classes online through the summer, ACC has given students laptops to work from home, temporarily changed its grading system and made the internet accessible from its parking lots.

Update at 2:24 p.m. – Austin says COVID-19 is spreading among people working outside their homes

Austin public health officials say they are tracking clusters, where at least three people have contracted COVID-19 from the same location, among people who work in health care, construction and in grocery stores.

“We seem to see clusters around people who are working right now,” Dr. Mark Escott, interim medical director for Austin Public Health, told City Council members Tuesday. Escott said the public health agency is trying to attach what occupation information it has about patients to hospital records to track whether the coronavirus is spreading at certain workplaces.

Two weeks ago, Austin Public Health confirmed people working in construction, one of the industries allowed to continue for most of the pandemic, had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are working to do some targeted testing at construction sites, as well, because we know that’s a hotspot right now,” Escott said Tuesday.

Update at 9:49 a.m. — Gov. Abbott will give an update on the state's coronavirus response today

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be giving a COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. from the state Capitol. The governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Health and Human Services Acting Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath.

Update at 5:25 a.m. — Nonprofits seek donations on Giving Tuesday

Hundreds of local nonprofits are asking for donations today as part of Giving Tuesday. Organizers are hoping the pandemic will spur the generosity of those around the world to help where they can, if they can.

In Austin, I Live Here I Give Here is corralling donations for more than 750 nonprofits that partner with the organization through its annual Amplify campaign.

Kathy Smith-Willman, the group’s board chair, said nonprofits have had a double hit of lower donations and a bigger need for their services during the crisis.

“It’s very different right now,” she said. “Our nonprofits have had to really pivot, a lot of them, what they’re doing in this time of COVID-19 and one of the things that they tell us what they need is flexible, immediate funding.”

That’s critical, because many nonprofits are funded by grants that have milestones or restrictions on what they can do with the funds. The worldwide effort, Giving Tuesday Now, lasts all day today.

Austin, Travis County encourage wearing masks and minimizing social contact as businesses reopen

Austin and Travis County leaders re-emphasized Monday that the local “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders are still in effect.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott let his statewide stay-at-home order expire and issued a new order that allows restaurants, retail stores, movie theaters and malls to reopen Friday with certain capacity limits and health protocols.

Austin and Travis County say their local actions are consistent with Abbott’s new order, which requires people to “minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.” Previously, the exception to that rule was to access essential services, but now the exception includes accessing the newly reopened businesses, according to a press release from the city and county.

The local orders expire May 8, but officials plan to extend them later this week with some modifications that comply with Abbott’s order, according to the release.

Austin and Travis County will still require people to use face coverings in public, they said, but under the state rules they cannot enforce the requirement through civil or criminal penalties.

“The real penalty for not wearing a face covering in Austin is that more people will get sick and some of them will die,” Mayor Steve Adler said.

Other local coronavirus news from Monday:

If you need help paying your monthly rent, you can apply for the City of Austin's $1.2 million fund for one-time emergency rental assistance starting Monday at 9 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The Leander Independent School District has moved its 2020 high school graduations to July 9 through July 11. The district says it will choose from among three potential commencement scenarios based on logistics and guidance from public health officials.

If you or someone you know is struggling to provide food for a pet, the Austin Humane Society is holding a Pet Food Pantry event Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 124 West Anderson Lane.

