COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin ISD Meal Distribution Sites To Be Closed On Memorial Day

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Thursday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Wednesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 6:00 a.m. — Austin ISD meal sites will be closed for Memorial Day

Austin Independent School District’s meal distribution sites will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The district says it will still be providing food for the long weekend: students and caregivers will get two breakfast and lunch meals on Thursday and Friday.

AISD recommends families bring a bag to transport the meals home safely.

The district has been providing meals for students while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. AISD began on Tuesday also providing meals to caregivers. The food distribution sites and times can be found here.

Catch up on what happened yesterday

Planning to attend football games or large concerts in Austin this fall? Don't count on it.

Barring an unforeseen breakthrough in COVID-19 testing or treatment, Austin public health officials said, it's unlikely large-scale events like ACL Fest or UT Longhorn football games will happen for the rest of the year.

At a briefing Wednesday morning, Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority for Austin Public Health, said the risks of exposure and the lack of social distancing would facilitate the spread of the virus.

"The large events were the first thing that we turned off and are going to be the last thing we turn back on, because of that risk of exposing lots of people to one another – particularly individuals outside of a household," he said.

Other local coronavirus news from Wednesday:

The Texas governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker are directing state agencies and institutions of higher learning to find ways to reduce expenses. State leaders sent a letter calling them to identify ways they can operate with 5% less funding from the state.

UT Austin officials announced the semester will begin on Aug. 26, though it’s not entirely clear yet how classes will work or how dorms will function. Once students leave for Thanksgiving break, they will not return until after the new year.

Williamson County temporarily took down an online portal that determines if residents can receive COVID-19 testing. The county says it has seen an overwhelming interest in testing and will put the portal back up once the backlog of requests has been scheduled.

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public Media, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

If you find this reporting valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.