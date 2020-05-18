COVID-19 Live Updates: Gyms, Offices, Nonessential Manufacturers Can Reopen In Texas Today

  • The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Austin on Wednesday as a salute to frontline COVID-19 responders in Texas.
We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Update at 5:30 a.m. — Next phase of reopenings begins in Texas

Gyms, office buildings and nonessential manufacturers can open in Texas on Monday, as the next phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy kicks in. 

They’ll need to adhere to certain health protocols, like limiting capacity to 25% and disinfecting equipment after use. Abbott allowed salons and barbershops to reopen on May 8, and restaurants, movie theaters, retailer stores and malls could reopen May 1, with restrictions.

Abbott is holding a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. to talk about the reopenings in Texas. You can watch live at KUT.org.  

Catch up on what happened over the weekend

Texas reports largest one-day increase in new coronavirus cases

Texas reported 1,801 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest one-day total yet. More than 700 of those cases were reported in the Amarillo area.

On May 4, Gov. Greg Abbott deployed a team to Amarillo to test employees at meat-packing facilities, according to a statement from the governor’s office. The numbers from Saturday included results of those tests, his office said.

“As Texas continues ramping up its testing capabilities, there will be an increase in positive cases as the state targets the most high-risk areas: nursing homes, meat packing plants and jails,” Abbott said in a statement. 

There were 33 new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the state on Saturday. On Sunday, 785 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide and 31 deaths. 

Austin Public Health reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 34 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases that have been confirmed in the county to 2,459. No new deaths were reported over the weekend. Seventy-seven people in the county have died related to the disease. As of Sunday evening, 892 people in the county have recovered from COVID-19. 

What's happening statewide? Check out special coverage from KERA for North Texas, Houston Public MediaTexas Public Radio in San Antonio and Marfa Public Radio.

