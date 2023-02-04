73,000 Austin Energy customers remain without power; Mayor Watson tests positive for COVID

Five days after a winter storm brought ice to the area, more than 73,000 Austin Energy customers were still without power Saturday afternoon.

The utility scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference with city officials to give an update on the situation. KUT plans to air the news conference live at 90.5 FM and on this page.

It was unclear whether Austin Mayor Kirk Watson would participate. In a Saturday morning tweet, he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

"This situation is far from ideal, but I’m still in contact with staff and will continue to work and receive storm recovery briefings," Watson wrote. The mayor has been in physical contact with city and county leadership over the last few days. It was unknown whether anyone else had contracted the virus.

Travis County and the City of Austin on Friday issued disaster declarations to help the city get federal funding for storm cleanup. Hays and Williamson County have also issued disaster declarations.

The storm covered trees with hundreds of pounds of ice, causing branches to break and full trees to topple onto power lines. Austin Energy crews have been out clearing the lines to restore power, but the process has been slow-going.

In a press release Saturday, Austin Energy said crews had made significant progress overnight, restoring service to nearly 51,000 more customers. It said progress was possible because "as temperatures climbed, fewer trees and limbs fell on power lines."

Highs near 60 degrees are expected Saturday, and temperatures Sunday could reach into the 70s.

As many as half the utility's customers — about 265,000 — were without power at one point during the week.

Reminder that when Austin Energy talks about "customers" still without power that means "customer accounts." By this measure each "customer" actually equals around 2.5 people. Number of people actually without power much higher than "customer" numbers cited. — Mose Buchele (@MoseBuchele) February 4, 2023

Austin Energy said crews may be knocking on doors to request access to equipment on a resident’s property. It said personnel will be clearly identifiable with badges and in Austin Energy vehicles.

Oncor Electric, serving Bastrop, Williamson and Travis counties, is still trying to restore power to over 20,000 customers. The Pedernales Electric Cooperative — which serves cities like Liberty Hill, Cedar Park, Round Mountain and Oak Hill — is reporting over 1,800 customers without power. Bluebonnet Electric — which serves cities like Bastrop, Elgin and Caldwell — is reporting about 300 customers without power. Restoration times for these areas is still unknown.

The Central Texas Food Bank held a food distribution Saturday morning for those in need because of the power outages. Video from CBS Austin showed a long line of cars outside the Onion Creek Soccer Complex. Another distribution will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Nelson Field, 7105 Berkman Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

